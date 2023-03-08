Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Stock Price Up 6%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,943% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $880.36 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 42.90%.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

