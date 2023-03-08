Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.80.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

