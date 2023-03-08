Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 225,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,469. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $142.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.