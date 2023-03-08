Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

