Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

