Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 8.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,727. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

