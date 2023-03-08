Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 223,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,602. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

