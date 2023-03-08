Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 53,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,294. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

