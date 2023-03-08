Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $186.65 million and $10.36 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00426603 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.28835532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

