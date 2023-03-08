Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

