Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 766.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

