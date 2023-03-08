CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 3.0 %

CECO stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

