Catherine A. Lynch Buys 1,575 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $20,632.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $265,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 704,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

