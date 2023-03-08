Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Casper has a market capitalization of $417.63 million and $9.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,550,780,226 coins and its circulating supply is 10,809,921,904 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,548,627,283 with 10,807,907,049 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04037151 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,434,407.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

