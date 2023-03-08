CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CarParts.com had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

CarParts.com Trading Down 3.8 %

CarParts.com stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CarParts.com by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

