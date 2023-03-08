Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.55% of Cardinal Health worth $95,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 177.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 572,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,554. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.