Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 748,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 412,584 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.43.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.