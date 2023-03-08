Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target to $44.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRRX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

