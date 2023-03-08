Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raises Dividend to $1.86 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.862 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
TSE:CNR opened at C$159.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market cap of C$107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.39.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2069838 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
