Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 83,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 99,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Separately, Dawson James cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.55.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
