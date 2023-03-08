Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 83,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 99,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

