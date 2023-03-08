Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.