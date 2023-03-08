Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

