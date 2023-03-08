Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,683.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

