Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Stephens reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

