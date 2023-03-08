Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Stephens reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.
