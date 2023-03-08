Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 23.9 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calavo Growers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

