Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.33% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

