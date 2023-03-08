Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Cut by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,641 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 126,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.



