Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,981,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,226,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,016 shares of company stock worth $37,825,813. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

