Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Cut by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.34. 584,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,016 shares of company stock valued at $37,825,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

