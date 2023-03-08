Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $214.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.