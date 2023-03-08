Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440,759 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.62% of Burlington Stores worth $925,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

