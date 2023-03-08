Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Announces GBX 28 Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 3.0 %

BRK stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.09) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($31.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £312.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,368.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.54.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

