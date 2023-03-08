Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Announces GBX 28 Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 3.0 %
BRK stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.09) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($31.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of £312.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,368.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.54.
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Featured Stories
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.