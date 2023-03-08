Brokers Offer Predictions for Warby Parker Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warby Parker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warby Parker’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Warby Parker’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

WRBY opened at $12.17 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,601.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

