Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $6.60

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.
PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
Insider Activity at Paramount Group
In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Shares of PGRE opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.16.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.75%.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.