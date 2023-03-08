Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $15.75

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

