Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price at $88.20

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €93.00 ($98.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Legrand Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

