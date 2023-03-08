Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Britvic Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
