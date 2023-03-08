Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.