BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBIO. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $1,315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

