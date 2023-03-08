BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 406,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,660,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
