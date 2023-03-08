Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($80.85) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNR stock opened at €71.62 ($76.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.95. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.84).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

