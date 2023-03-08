Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 199,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 821,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,419. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

