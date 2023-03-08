Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. 181,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
