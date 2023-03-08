Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 666,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Brady by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. 171,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

