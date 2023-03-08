Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,198 shares of company stock valued at $49,198,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.