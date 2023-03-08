BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 485,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

