BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.24. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

