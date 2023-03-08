Bobcoin (BOBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104,224.58

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $104,224.58 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

