BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend of GBX 23.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.28) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 711.85 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.20. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.68).
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
