BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend of GBX 23.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.28) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 711.85 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.20. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.68).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

