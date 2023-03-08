BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,706,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,505,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

